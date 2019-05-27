“I will not be … bullied by keyboard warriors": Maria Bailey defends position in withdrawn hotel swing case

  • Home >
Monday, May 27, 2019

Nearly 70% of motorists would strongly support legislation designed to lower whiplash court payouts.

A new AA survey of 4,000 drivers found that the majority believe new measures need to be introduced to the awarding system.

More than half of those asked would support lower court compensation payouts.

Conor Faughnan from the AA, says the claiming attitude in Ireland needs to be addressed.

“Whiplash itself is compensated at about two-and-a-half to three times the rate in Ireland compared to the UK,” he said.

“The bigger problem though is that right across the board whenever an Irish person skims their knee, trips over, has a fender-bender in traffic, immediately people call solicitors before they call doctors.”

