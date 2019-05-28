  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Appeal for witnesses after father and five-year-old son die in Offaly crash

Appeal for witnesses after father and five-year-old son die in Offaly crash

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The road where the crash occurred. Photo: Google Maps.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a father and son were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Offaly.

It is understood those travelling in the car are all from the same family.

The crash between a car and a truck happened on the Tullamore to Mountmellick road at around 5pm yesterday evening.

A 30-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed.

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was due to undergo emergency surgery.

An eight-year-old boy, who was the fourth passenger in the car, and the truck driver were taken to hospital.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

#Elections2019: Ciarán Cuffe credits young vote in ‘climate change election’ with his success

Tuesday, 28/05/19 - 10:50am

Micheál Martin: People with rising insurance premiums angered by Maria Bailey’s actions

Tuesday, 28/05/19 - 8:20am

#Elections2019 Bulletin: Dublin count halted over transfer row; Billy Kelleher in ‘good position’ in Ireland South

Tuesday, 28/05/19 - 8:10am