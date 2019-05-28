Bridge congress was a fantastic success

CARLOW may be 130km from the nearest Gaeltacht, but that hasn’t stopped our bid to become one of Ireland’s first bilingual towns.

Carlow is already a welcoming destination for people who want to speak Irish, experience Irish culture and enjoy numerous festivals and events. As Gaeltacht areas become increasingly worried about the decline of the language, Glór Cheatharlach has helped to turn Carlow into a proud hub of spoken Irish. It now wants the entire community to unite and up the county’s draw as an Irish language destination by putting a structured plan in place to support and promote the use of Irish in the area.

Carlow town currently has more than 1,000 pupils spread across its Irish language pre-school, primary, post-primary and after-school services. They’re speaking Irish all day, every single school day. And hundreds of adults who were educated through Irish remain fluent in our native language.

Now the Irish language activists who set up those schools and who remain involved with the Glór Cheatharlach Irish language movement want the entire community across all of Co Carlow to take ownership of the language. Together, they want to take the next step and establish Carlow as an Irish language destination.

“It’s almost 40 years since we started out with just 20 children in a temporary Gaelscoil room in the parish centre,” said Bride de Róiste of Glór Cheatharlach.

“Today, we have a purpose-built model school with 500 pupils and a growing waiting list. There’s a further 400 in the Gaelcholáiste, our Irish language second-level school. It, too, is at capacity. So between those, the Naíonra pre-school and the after-school service that we run, 1,000 children are educated through Irish in Carlow every single day.

“And this all means that we’ve a greater number of people speaking the Irish language throughout the day here in Carlow town than in many Gaeltacht regions. Many more who went through our schools continue to speak Irish in their daily lives and are always eager to engage,” said Bride.

A language plan for Irish in Carlow and developed in consultation with the local authorities, other groups, organisations and the entire community is now required – in the town and across the county.

“We’re putting together a blueprint for the growth of the language and want input from the wider public so it becomes Carlow’s plan – not just Glór Cheatharlach’s plan. It’s now time for us all to play our part. It can’t and it shouldn’t depend on the voluntary efforts of a few,” added Ms de Róiste.

Carlow County Council CEO Kathleen Holohan commended the work of Glór Cheatharlach and all those involved in the numerous Irish language initiatives in the town.

“Carlow County Council and the Local Enterprise Office are keen to support the use of Irish in every way we can. It’s fantastic to hear the language spoken so naturally and with such pride across Carlow town. But I believe there’s scope and ample opportunity to continue this effort across the county,” she said.

“We’re already looking forward to hosting the International Pan Celtic Festival next year. In the meantime, we’re asking the wider community to get involved, to play their part and together help establish Carlow as one of Ireland’s first bilingual towns,” she said.