Appeal for witnesses after father and five-year-old son die in Offaly crash

Ciarán Cuffe has put his success in the European Elections down to the “young vote.”

He was comfortably elected to the European Parliament yesterday in the Dublin constituency.

The Green Party candidate described his election as being part of a “green wave sweeping Europe” in recent months with young people wanting change.

“This is the climate change election and I think it’s seen as an election where the future of the planet hangs in the balance,” he said.

“I think what happened was that young people knew this. They showed us what Martin Luther King called ‘the fierce urgency of now’. They want to see action.

I think we all have a huge responsibility to the younger generation to act boldly and to act now.

Mr Cuffe said he will be taking a number of different modes of transport to Brussels.

Due to airplanes not being the most eco-friendly way of travelling, Mr Cuffe says he’ll be making alternative arrangements.

“I’m just getting on a ship to Holyhead at the moment and I’ll be in Brussels in the early evening. I’ve a couple of meetings in London on my way.

“Going by ferry and train isn’t crazy and it does allow you a little bit of space to work. I won’t be doing that every time, I’ll be flying quite a bit, but I think we all need to make a bit of an effort in our lives and that’s certainly what I’m doing this morning.”