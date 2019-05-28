Micheál Martin: People with rising insurance premiums angered by Maria Bailey’s actions

Three of Ireland’s 13 European Parliament seats have been filled so far.

Mairead McGuinness, Ciaran Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald have all been elected and counting will resume in the three constituencies this morning.

A dispute over the final two Dublin seats led to the suspension of counting at the RDS last night.

The row centres on which of the two candidates will take up the final so-called “cold storage” seat, which can be only be taken up once Brexit happens.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Independents4Change Clare Daly are in contention for the third seat, after Ciarán Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald were elected.

Clare Daly is in fourth position, behind Barry Andrews.

It’s unclear if Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan, who will be eliminated after the next count, will have her votes transferred.

They could leap-frog Clare Daly ahead of Barry Andrews, meaning he would have to wait for Brexit to take his seat in Brussels.

The count has been suspended until 11am.

Seán Kelly will be the first MEP elected in the Ireland South constituency in the European elections later.

He is just over a thousand votes off the quota after 4 counts.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher is currently second, with independent Mick Wallace in third, followed by Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.

Billy Kelleher says it is hard to take anything for granted at this stage.

“Well I’ve been standing for elections since 1992 and I’ve seen people that were very confident and their hopes being shattered and vice-versa, so agony and ecstasy are very close in this particular business of elections,” he said.

Fine Gael look set to take two seats in the Midlands-Northwest constituency.

Today’s count will go into its third day in Castlebar.

Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy are on course to retain their seats.

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh is in pole position to take the final seat.

She benefitted greatly from Mairead McGuinness’s surplus after her election, but the first-time candidate isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Yes, Mairead was great and seeing 38-40% of her surplus come to me was fantastic but we’ve a long 48 hours [to go],” she said.

“I’m listening to the experts, the tallymen, and they said they could be here until Thursday. We keep chipping away but the quota is so large and we’ll see what the next couple of days look like.”