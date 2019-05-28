Government urged to rethink proposals for directly-elected mayors following narrow defeats

Update: 4.35pmA man has died in a shooting incident in Dublin.

It has been reported that he was shot in the head.

Local Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says gun crime in Dublin is completely out of control:

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: “This isn’t normal. Children shouldn’t be growing up in communities where this is happening.

“People are literally being shot and killed in the mid-afternoon. In Dublin’s northside we’ve had shots fired outside shopping centres, we’ve had pipe bombs, this situation is completely out of control.”

Earlier: Gardaí at scene of Dublin ‘shooting incident’

There has been a shooting incident in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the shooting in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.

It is understood a man has been critically injured.

It happened at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

The attack comes less than a week after two 22-year-old friends were shot dead in separate attacks nearby.

