Update: Man shot dead in Dublin

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Update: 4.35pmA man has died in a shooting incident in Dublin.

It has been reported that he was shot in the head.

Local Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says gun crime in Dublin is completely out of control:

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: “This isn’t normal. Children shouldn’t be growing up in communities where this is happening.

“People are literally being shot and killed in the mid-afternoon. In Dublin’s northside we’ve had shots fired outside shopping centres, we’ve had pipe bombs, this situation is completely out of control.”

Earlier: Gardaí at scene of Dublin ‘shooting incident’

There has been a shooting incident in Dublin.

File photo.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the shooting in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.

It is understood a man has been critically injured.

It happened at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

The attack comes less than a week after two 22-year-old friends were shot dead in separate attacks nearby.

More to follow…

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Government urged to rethink proposals for directly-elected mayors following narrow defeats

Tuesday, 28/05/19 - 5:30pm

#Elections2019: Sean Kelly ‘humbled and elated’ by re-election to Europe

Tuesday, 28/05/19 - 4:00pm

Dutch king pays tribute to cervical cancer campaigner Adrienne Cullen

Tuesday, 28/05/19 - 2:20pm