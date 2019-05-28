Carlow in bid to get bilingual town status

AN agreement that progresses the Carlow Relief Road Scheme has been described as “good, but ultimately bad news, too”.

At the May meeting of Carlow County Council, members discussed the recent agreement by Carlow and Laois local authorities to progress the Carlow Relief Road Scheme. Cllr Fergal Browne expressed disappointment that the 800m from the Wexford Road to the Éire Óg roundabout remained incomplete.

“I thought that would be done in the lifetime of this council and the fact that it isn’t is a great source of disappointment,” he said.

Cllr John Cassin asked “what’s the delay?” and how much longer was it going to take. He added that this area is subject to anti-social behaviour at times, therefore completing this section of the road would be most welcome.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked if there had been any update on a second entrance onto the Tullow Road, pointing to the large number of houses in this area, yet residents are serviced by just one entrance.

Cllr John Pender asked about the council’s plans for a bypass and a second bridge crossing in Tullow, while cllr Arthur McDonald was highly critical of what he saw as a lack of interest in providing Bagenalstown with a bypass.

“Ye wouldn’t even consider designing a bridge for Bagenalstown; there was an offer to design it for nothing and you refused,” he added.

Director of services Dan McInerney pointed out that this was the first year in a number of years that the council had been allocated sufficient funding to progress the Carlow Relief Road Scheme. “We are now getting very different signals from government and the department and at long last there is a move towards the road being completed,” he said.

In relation to a second access from the Tullow Road, Mr McInerney stated that, if possible, this access would come have this section yet to be completed, that would join Éire Óg to the relief road. He added that a new entrance at Wall’s Forge would also have to be considered.

In relation to the bypass of Bagenalstown, Mr McInerney stated that “things change over the years”, adding that long-standing lines on a map for proposed roads may no longer be the appropriate location.

In relation to Tullow, he said the council would hope to pursue this second bridge crossing and a relief road from the Castledermot Road to the Tullow Road but added it would depend on future development and development levies.