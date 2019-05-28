Micheál Martin: People with rising insurance premiums angered by Maria Bailey’s actions

File photo.

Overcrowding, black mould on walls and sewage backing up into appliances are just some of the issues facing people living on council estates.

That’s according to Community Action Network, who are backing an update report on conditions by the tenants of 20 estates across the country.

They say their concerns over living standards are being ignored by the Government.

Peter Dorman of Community Action Network says despite commitments from Government, they have done little to improve the situation.

“The committee of ministers in the Council of Europe has found they are in breach of Article 16,” he said.

“What they have said that the Government should do is to do an assessment of housing stock across the country.

“The Government at the time the decision was issued said, in fact, that it would complete housing stock surveys across the country by December last year. To our knowledge, that just hasn’t happened.”