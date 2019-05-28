Good and bad news on progress of road at Éire Óg roundabout

CARLOW County Museum on Tullow Street had very special visitors recently when the Moran family, formerly of Larkfield, Carlow, popped in to say hello and look up a newspaper clipping about a family member.

Johnny Moran was a sugar cook at the local sugar factory and in 1952 during one of his night shifts (midnight to 8am), he was accompanied by a journalist and a photographer from the Irish Press group. The photographs were published with a full-page article in the Sunday Press newspaper on 20 April 1952 in an article by Terry O’Sullivan headlined ‘Midnight matinee of a £6,000,000 show’.

Four members of the Moran family – Catherine, Betty, Mary and Tony – called in to Carlow County Museum recently to see the print and reminisce over the sweet old days. Mary was thrilled to see that she was featured in the article, as a child asleep in her cot! The family were honoured that the newspaper article formed a central part of the museum’s exhibition on Carlow sugar factory.