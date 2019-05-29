Mary Lou McDonald denies Sinn Féin leadership under threat following elections

A strong Twitter presence didn’t translate to an improved election performance for Sinn Féin.

Analysis of Twitter activity by media-intelligence firm Kantar during the local and European elections showed that 180,000 tweets sent by 33,000 different users discussed candidates or related keywords.

Sinn Féin’s official Twitter handle made 107m impressions between April 30 and election day, 30m more than Fine Gael, but the party lost almost half of its 159 council seats from 2014 (down to 81) and at least one of its MEPs.

That MEP who lost out, Lynn Boylan, was the second most active European candidate on Twitter, with her tweets getting 28m impressions.

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, however, is set to retain his seat after being the most active Twitter campaigner, making 37m impressions.

Fine Gael were the most talked about party, with 35,000 mentions, almost double Labour’s 18,000 mentions. They were followed by Sinn Féin (16,000) and Fianna Fáil (15,000).