Elections2019: Deirdre Clune makes shock comeback in EU elections

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 55, missing in Dublin

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Eithne Ryan

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a 55-year-old woman who is missing in Dublin.

Eithne Ryan is missing from the Clontarf area since yesterday.

However, gardaí believe she may have visited Limerick and Galway since then.

She is described as being approximately 5’5″ in height, of medium build with light brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, Eithne was wearing a brown knee length cardigan, white jeans and silver healed shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Clontarf on 01 666 4800.

