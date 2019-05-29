Gardaí investigating after man sustains ‘slash-type wounds’ in Dublin stabbing

Josepha Madigan and Maria Bailey pictured in 2016 at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan must clarify if she personally gave Fine Gael colleague and TD Maria Bailey any professional advice when she took her now infamous “swing” legal case, an opposition leader has said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government should make Ms Madigan clarify the situation and that “if they were minded to listen to my advice I would advise them to clarify that point”.

Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the Midlands North West European elections count centre in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Wednesday afternoon, Ms McDonald was asked if she has any concerns over Madigan Solicitors’ involvement in the case.

Ms Bailey lodged the now dropped case against the Dean Hotel in 2015, the year before she became a TD. Ms Madigan, who also became a TD, only stepped back from her family solicitor firm the following year, in 2017.

Asked if Ms Madigan should clarify whether or not she advised Ms Bailey in a professional capacity on the case between 2015 and 2017, Ms McDonald said:

“Well, if they were minded to listen to my advice, I would advise them to clarify that point if for no other reason than if you guys are asking the question, until they clarify it you’re going to keep asking the question.

“So I would have thought it just a matter of common sense that they might do so.”

Ms Madigan and Ms Bailey have both declined to clarify the matter in multiple media opportunities throughout the election count week.