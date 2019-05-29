CAB seize money, computers and documents in Louth and Dublin

Garda dog Lazar located the suspect in a ditch.

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 20s after a woman was threatened at knife-point during an attempted car-jacking incident on the southside of Cork city last night.

The woman in her 30s was sitting in her car, behind another vehicle, which was stopped at traffic lights in the Douglas West area of Douglas at around 11.10pm when she was approached by a man on foot armed with what is believed to have been a knife.

She was threatened and ordered to leave her car.

The suspect entered the car briefly but is understood to have panicked when the traffic lights turned green.

He fled the scene on foot and gardaí were alerted.

Gardaí and detectives from the Anglesea St district, as well as members of the Garda Dog Unit with their specialist and highly-trained search dog, Lazar, rushed to the scene.

They began a search of nearby housing estates and within minutes, Lazer, a German Shepherd, had located a suspect “in a ditch” the Willow Park area of Douglas.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Togher Garda Station where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning in relation the incident.

The woman motorist was shaken and shocked by the incident but was not physically injured.