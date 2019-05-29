CAB seize money, computers and documents in Louth and Dublin

There has been another increase in the number of people who are homeless.

Figures for April show 10,378 people are now living in emergency accommodation in Ireland – almost 3,800 of whom are children.

A total of 1,729 families were also recorded as homelessness.

That is an increase of 73 on the figures released for the previous month.

“The increase in those experiencing homelessness, the fourth in as many months shows that something is still very wrong with the way we are dealing with homelessness,” said Depaul CEO Kerry Anthony.

“We know house building is the real solution but in the interim we need to take measures that stop people entering homelessness.

“We are urging people to stay sympathetic to those experiencing homelessness. There is a danger with such high numbers that the public may see homelessness as an issue that cannot be solved. That homelessness is simply a part of everyday life. This cannot happen.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says family homelessness continues to be very challenging.