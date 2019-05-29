Museum exhibit recalls sweet bygone days at Carlow sugar factory

JUST who would walk the plank? Fraught nerves, an anxious wait … and then, shiver me timbers, in walks a pirate.

While a political Davy Jones’s locker hung over the heads of candidates in the Carlow LEA, the bizarre sight of Bernard Jennings dressed in full pirate regalia strode into the Askea count centre.

“Stand and deliver,” he yelled. Sadly for Bernard, the Carlow electorate didn’t heed his rallying call.

Just when the threat of pirates appeared to pass, People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace sent another warning shot across the bow.

“I can’t say I haven’t ruffled a few feathers and I’ll continue to ruffle feathers,” the newcomer promised, her fellow 17 councillors and council staff visibly bracing themselves for what lies ahead on Carlow County Council.

Deliciously anticipating a real shake-up of the status quo, she vowed to fight for a spirit of justice for all and to honour the mandate she has received from the people of Carlow. “As always, up the workers!” cllr Wallace enthused, to an apprehensive room full of the powers-that-be.

A buoyant Fintan Phelan had a swashbuckling swagger about him and with 1,711 first preference votes, and who could argue?

Comeback kid Tom O’Neill returned after five years in the doldrums and vowed to never let go; his devoted supporters thrilled and relieved in equal measure.

The emotional rollercoaster that is an election count was evident among all the candidates’ families, each offering a snapshot of the hugely personal experience that a very public local election can be.

‘Team Dalton’ was also out in force, a wonderful atmosphere among them, as three generations of her family celebrated an equally wonderful win. Joy, too, for the Murnanes with Ken held aloft, all overjoyed to see him elected in his own right for the very first time.

Long hours sitting and waiting were eventually worth it for Lorcan, Aoibhinn and Grace Cassin, who on Sunday evening were overjoyed to see their daddy John elected. “I’m sick all day … oh my God!” said his smiling mother Rita.

Cllr Fergal Browne paid tribute to his wife Bríd, his children Meave and Fionn, family and in particular mother Nancy, who stayed well into the evening to see the Browne name live on in Carlow County Council.

But with all the highs in the room, there were plenty of lows, too. Most evident of all was Wayne Fennell, as he endured yet another torturous count of ‘will he, won’t he’, each one delivering a brutal sucker punch.

The green wave may have swept the country, but in Carlow LEA it was the Jolly Roger on the high seas.