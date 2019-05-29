Phelan shivers his timbers as Jolly Roger walks the plank

WILL the real senator please stand up? A bizarre tale emerged last week with an impostor posing as senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor abusing members of the public.

The Carlow senator was eager to prove her innocence after numerous complaints were made about a woman being rude and insulting to people in Kilkenny city, including those with disabilities.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she got a phone call from Fianna Fáil’s head office on Thursday morning about reports of her canvassing in Kilkenny city.

“It was said I was very aggressive to people and treating them inappropriately,” she stated. “Naturally enough, it wasn’t me. Head office knew I had been in Carlow town with Malcom Byrne (Fianna Fáil’s European election candidate) and they knew I wasn’t in Kilkenny.”

The fake senator said she was canvassing for herself in elections and was accompanied by another male and female.

The real senator added: “This particular imposter was very rude to people with children with disability. Apparently, there had been 29 complaints about this lady.”

One woman became so upset by the abusive woman that she waved down a garda to complain.

This sham politician also claimed to unsuspecting members of the public to have a daughter in her late 20s with disabilities. The imposter is said to have a passing resemblance to the senator, but was much older.

Senator Murnane O’Connor has contacted the gardaí about the matter. “I am quare disappointed with what happened. I got a fright thinking someone would go around with my name,” she said.

“I haven’t a clue why. That’s the worrying thing. I am not in this election. I am out helping other local councillors and Malcom Byrne, but I am not canvassing for myself.”