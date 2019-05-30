Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael open talks on coalition

AN Gairdín Beo has fast become part of the Carlow landscape and work continues to ensure its greater benefit to the local community. That was the message as the community garden in Carlow town was officially unveiled recently with special guest, renowned environmentalist Eanna Ní Lamhna, in attendance.

The vision for An Gairdín Beo is a place where people can connect more to nature, to the growing and making of food and to one another. The seeds to An Gairdín Beo were first planted in 2014 at the suggestion of Sr Mary Carmody to develop a derelict two-acre site at St Leo’s College into a green space. With support from the Mercy Sisters Order, it progressed weed by weed, as chairperson John McHugh explains.

“It was very dilapidated … overgrown. It was extremely challenged. The first year was getting the site cleared off to see what the potential was.”

A dozen-strong garden committee spearheaded efforts at An Gairdín Beo, giving their time to develop the garden. Individual sub-committees were also established, ranging from governance to bio-diversity. And they have transformed the site, which was opened in 2015, into something truly special.

Parts of An Gairdín Beo have different purposes. There is a growing area where two dozen different types of vegetables have been planted by local schools, voluntary and community groups. There is also a biodiversity area which is left natural and partially overgrown, where local pupils can conduct science projects, while a therapeutic area provides a quiet place for contemplations and contact with nature.

Some of the major events hosted by An Gairdín Beo include intercultural celebration days, which have attracted up to 1,000 people. Courses in composting have been run, while celebrations for Harvest Day and Carlow Regional Youth Services have also been held there. An old school hall/gym has been repurposed and the amenity even boasts its own pizza oven.

The garden is ever evolving, as John remarks: “It seems odd to be having an official opening now, but we have been opening a whole lot of different things here since Sr Mary first pushed open the door on the Dublin Road.”

The goal is to continue to develop An Gairdín Beo with the involvement of the community rather than it being a directed by a small group. The official opening was a chance to acknowledge people who were part of An Gairdín Beo’s history and hopefully will continue to do so.

Sr Peggy Collins, provincial of the Sisters of Mercy, spoke of the organisation’s delight at how the initiative had progressed. The Sisters of Mercy have provided a 20-year lease to the space.

CEO of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan acknowledged both the physical and organisational work put into the project. The registered charity had successfully applied for grants through LEADER and the local authority, while voluntary donations and support from organisations such as Unum had also been received.

An Gairdín Beo has also worked in partnership with Carlow County Development Partnership.

Mr McHugh said that partnership was a key part of the initiative’s success through volunteerism, securing funding and a creative vision.

Ms Ní Lamhna delivered an uplifting and entertaining talk on biodiversity.

The native Rowan tree was planted to mark the occasion, while Ms Ní Lamhna, with a roaming mic, conducted a walk through the garden offering commentary on its colour and beauty. There was also a presentation to Sr Mary for her work.

Refreshments, provided by the Delta Centre, were served up in the community building.