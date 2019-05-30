‘We absolutely dread it’, says sister of Siobhan Kearney as killer is considered for visits to his family

File image

Controversial plans for more than 500 homes near a north Dublin park have been resubmitted.

They were previously rejected by An Bord Pleanála after a legal battle.

Crekav Trading GP plans to build 104 houses and 432 apartments in playing fields beside St Anne’s Park in Raheny.

The proposal was widely opposed by the community.

Initially, An Bord Pleanála granted permission but this decision was later quashed after opponents took a case to the High Court.

But Crekav has now approached the planning board with another application, involving the same number of housing units.

Local Labour Senator Aodhan Ó Riordán says the campaign against the plans will continue.

“We’ve had successes in this fight up until now,” said Mr Ó Riordán.

“It appears the developer is trying again, but he can expect the same resistance as he has gotten here before from a local community that are determined to protect their park.”

The planning board is due to decide on the case by the end of July.