Three women in their 70s have died following Co Limerick road collision

There were severe delays on the N7 at rush hour earlier. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

A serious road collision between a truck and a bus has occurred on the N7 at rush hour this evening.

The incident occurred on the Naas Rd outbound just after Newlands Cross at around 5.40pm today.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

They say that no one has sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision. However, one person, who is believed to have been driving the truck, has been seriously injured.

Two lanes of the road have re-opened. There were severe delays reported earlier as large volumes of traffic came from the M50.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists that traffic remains slow on routes surrounding the N7.

They have advised drivers to avoid Newlands Cross if using alternative routes.