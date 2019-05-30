Innovative kids pass technology challenge with flying colours

FINE Gael and Fianna Fáil could form a coalition on Carlow County Council, with early talks having already taken place.

Both sides told The Nationalist on Monday that they were open to forming a controlling block after the parties finished with six seats each after the weekend’s local elections. Ten councillors is the magic number to take control and steer key issues such as the council budget and county development plans, along with the election of cathaoirligh and committee appointments.

Fine Gael would favour a repeat of the outgoing coalition with Labour and Independents, but would not rule out Fianna Fáil.

Fine Gael’s current group leader in the council, Michael Doran, said: “There is a willingness to continue a form of the controlling group that was there before, but there is an openness and we have been talking to Fianna Fáil. I can’t tell you a lot; we haven’t made a decision, but all options are there at the moment.”

Cllr Doran was keen to stress that Fine Gael has not met together as a group to discuss the matter and preliminary talks with all groups were ongoing.

Fianna Fáil’s first preference is doing a deal with Fine Gael rather than uniting various factions.

Any other formation would require the support of one of three left-leaning councillors, People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace, Andy Gladney of Sinn Féin and Independent John Cassin, which could prove problematic for the main parties.

The vote in Carlow generally saw the confirmation of support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, with a turnout of 49.4%.

There was delight in Fianna Fáil at securing an extra seat with John McDonald in the Tullow Local Electoral Area and becoming the joint biggest party. It’s a bittersweet feeling for Fine Gael with satisfaction at having retained all of its seats, but regret that the party narrowly lost out on the final seat in the Carlow LEA.

In addition to the two parties, the new 18-seat council features Labour (two seats), Sinn Féin (one seat), People Before Profit (one seat) and Independents (two seats).