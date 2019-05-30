Department of Justice criticised for ‘failing’ to tackle TB outbreak concerns in prisons

Gardaí and the Defence Forces have recovered a number of items in an operation targeting the possession of firearms by criminal gangs in the Blanchardstown area.

On Tuesday, a loaded firearm and silencer were recovered in the course of a search of a wooded area off Waterville Road, Dublin 15.

The firearm – a Makarov handgun with a fitted silencer along with seven bullets – has been sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

Gardaí continued to search the area yesterday and were further assisted by the Defence Forces this morning.

During these searches, shotgun cartridges and other items purporting to be firearms were recovered.

Gardaí say the search operation has now concluded.

The searches were part of the investigations targeting organised criminal activity in north-west Dublin.