Full recheck and recount has been called in Ireland South election

Radio presenter, Matt Cooper and political correspondent Gavan Reilly are the most influential Irish journalists on Twitter, according to research.

The pair have shared top spot in the latest #murraytweetindex, compiled by communications consultancy Murray, which ranks the most influential Irish journalists on Twitter.

Two Irish Examiner journalists made the cut, with GAA correspondent John Fogarty in the 47th position and columnist Alison O’Connor claiming the 65th spot in the top 100.

Alison O’Connor

Today FM’s Last Word presenter Matt Cooper also topped the broadcast category for a third year running, whilst Virgin Media’s Gavan Reilly was top political journalist for the fifth year in a row

RTE’s Europe Editor Tony Connelly topped the news category, helped by his close reporting of the Brexit process, with his followers rising by more than 23,000 in the past year.

Top business journalist on Twitter was former Sunday Business Post executive editor Tom Lyons, who has recently co-founded news website The Currency.

The Irish Independent’s Adrian Weckler retained his position as Ireland’s most preeminent technology journalist on Twitter, whilst the Irish Times’ Una Mullally was top columnist.

John Fogarty

The number of people following Ireland’s top 100 journalists on Twitter rose 3% last year to almost 3.1m, and these journalists have collectively posted over 2.8m tweets since joining the social media platform.

Over 700 journalists were ranked across six parameters, measuring popularity, quality of engagement and level of activity.

A new measurement introduced for this year’s index was to look at the ‘golden ratio’ of a handle’s followers to accounts it is following. The analysis shows RTE Sport’s Marty Morrissey had the highest golden ratio, followed by RTE Managing Editor Jon Williams and Sunday Times sports journalist David Walsh.