67 road deaths in 2019 so far; Griffin says people must ‘exercise extreme caution’

The Junior Transport Minister says the public needs to think of the roads as a lethal space.

67 people have died on our roads so far this year.

In the last 24 hours alone three women in their 70s were killed in a crash in Limerick.

In Dublin, a man in his 20s was killed in a hit and run.

Brendan Griffin says road safety legislation can only do so much.

Mr Griffin said that “once you get out on a public roadway that it is a very lethal space.”

“Everybody has to exercise extreme caution.

“We can have loads of legislation, we can have all the safety measures that we can imagine but ultimately everybody has to be part of a collective effort.”