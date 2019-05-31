Boy, 8, hospitalised after being hit by car in Cork

Friday, May 31, 2019

An eight-year-old boy was brought to Cork University Hospital earlier this evening with non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Whitechurch, north of Cork city, just after 7pm.

“Gardaí in Gurranabraher are investigating a RTC that occurred at Whitechurch this evening Friday, 31st May, 2019 at 7.20pm,” a garda spokesperson said.

“An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car and was removed to CUH with non life-threatening injuries,” the garda press office confirmed.

The driver of the car is a female in her thirties, who was uninjured.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

