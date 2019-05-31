  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Cannabis worth €900,000 seized after gardaí find ‘significant’ grow house in Co Clare

Cannabis worth €900,000 seized after gardaí find ‘significant’ grow house in Co Clare

Friday, May 31, 2019

The grow house in Killaloe. Photo: An Garda Síochána

A woman has been arrested after a “significant” cannabis grow house was discovered by gardaí in Co Clare.

The drugs, which are at all stages of production including nursery, mature and dried plants, are estimated to have a street value of €900,000.

The find was made at premises at Tinarana in Killaloe today as part of an intelligence-led operation by the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, supported by local gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

Tinarana House, Killaloe. Picture: Liam Burke

A woman in her 20s, who is a non-Irish national, was arrested at the scene. She is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say the search and investigations remain ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Minister Ross urges football bodies to have re-think on appointment

Friday, 31/05/19 - 6:20pm

McDonald: Recount will be stopped if it is clear result won’t change

Friday, 31/05/19 - 5:20pm

Health Minister adds two new appointees to HSE board

Friday, 31/05/19 - 4:40pm