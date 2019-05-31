Gamer Corey is living the online dream

A CARLOW gamer is living the dream as he embarks on a career of playing video games to a worldwide audience.

Twenty-six-year-old Corey Murphy from MacGamhna Road is a Facebook game creator, who posts live videos of his online gaming on a daily basis. His LPX Gaming Facebook page has amassed 1,500 followers, adding new viewers every stream since starting a month ago.

Corey has been playing console games since the age of 12. He only recently got into streaming after chatting with established American streamer The Kingslayer, who has more than 150,000 followers. Corey appeared on some of his streams to a great reception; he was a natural. Kingslayer encouraged him to do his own stream.

“He gave me the confidence to do it. I would never have had done it before,” said Corey.

The world of video game streaming has become a lucrative one for some in the last ten years on websites such as Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. Some videos attract millions of viewers and leading streamers earn seven-figure sums through sponsorships, subscriptions and donations.

Why is it so popular? People tune into streams not just to watch the games and get tips but also to be entertained by the host.

Corey explained: “It’s entertainment, a different type of entertainment, and with Facebook you have one of the biggest things out there. It’s worldwide.”

A big part of the stream is interacting with viewers through a chat screen where Corey will offer advice on games and on life in general.

“I like to make people feel good about themselves; it’s a PG stream, so kids can watch along. Some people might be having a bad day and they come onto the chat and feel good about themselves.”

You can see why people watch Corey; he is an engaging, frank guy. He talks honestly about how some say he will never make it as a professional streamer.

“If someone says I cannot do it, I will prove it to myself that I can,” he said. “It’s a bit scary to do this, but I know what I can do and I wouldn’t have done it if I did not think I could do it.”

For Corey, talking to people online has helped him talk with people offline.

Corey has made some of his closest friends online. He is due to be best man for a friend he met while playing Xbox. One of his friends was the source of some inspiration for the channel.

He met Kilkenny gamer Liam Phelan while playing Call of duty, but sadly, Liam passed away in 2007, aged 19.

“He was so positive, the nicest chap,” he said. “I knew he was battling cancer and was going through difficult times, but he always put a smile on people’s faces.”

After Liam’s passing, Corey explained, “I said to myself I never wanted to grow up. I only wanted to be a gamer and put a smile on people’s faces and be as positive as I can.”

LPX Gaming takes its name from his late friend’s initials. The ultimate goal for Corey is to make a living from the streaming and build a worldwide audience. It’s a difficult challenge, but it’s possible.

Corey said: “It’s not for everyone and it’s not easy. If it was, everyone would be doing it.”

Son of Joseph and Amanda Murphy, Corey is a past pupil of St Mary’s CBS. He previously worked as a bouncer and a sales rep, but his full-time focus is gaming and it’s already starting to make some money.

He streams between 4pm and 7pm and from 11pm to 2am to cater for his American viewers, who form the bulk of his audience. Currently, he is streaming the shooter game Fortnite, as it is the biggest draw. He then can spend another couple of hours after a stream replying to messages that have been posted. He has invested a sizeable sum in equipment, which allows him to stream, including a new monitor, green screen and capture cards.

His view is that it can’t be like anyone else streaming. His Irishness is big factor with his American viewers, while he even has his own catchphrase (“can I get a yessssssss oiiiiiiiiiii”) if he wins a Fortnite game. He also plans to run competitions to boost his page. The stream is popular amongst a group of Carlow gamers and Corey laughs that people have actually come up to him while out socialising to ask him if he’s LPX Gaming.

“I am living the dream,” he said.

You can find Corey’s page at LPX Gaming on Facebook.