Gardaí defused armed incident peacefully, commissioner’s report finds

A Garda negotiator, backed by an armed intervention unit, secured the peaceful surrender of a man, armed with a knife, who had barricaded himself into his home with three children.

The events, which took place more than a month ago, are detailed in the most recent report by the Garda Commissioner to the Policing Authority.

On April 8 last, gardaí attached to the Kilkenny Division responded to call, where a female reported that her partner had come home intoxicated and that a heated argument had ensued.

The woman said she was “in fear for herself and her three young children”.

The report said that when gardaí arrived the male had “become aggressive”, had armed himself with a large kitchen knife and made threats to stab the gardaí.

The report said the female and the gardaí withdrew, at which point the man barricaded himself inside with the three young children.

The Armed Support Unit and a garda negotiator were sought.

“Following their arrival and a short period of negotiation, the male surrendered himself,” the report said.

The monthly report for May details other Garda operations:

The arrest of a number of people in Mullingar following an investigation into the activities of a Nigerian Organised Crime Gang suspected of human trafficking and forced prostitution;

Responding to a call regarding a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, a garda patrol in Cavan stopped the vehicle and, on searching it, discovered bolt-cutters, gloves, headlamps and a dog silencer (a device that uses a high-pitched sound to stop a dog barking). The four occupants were arrested, charged and pleaded guilty

In the report, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said that more than 5,000 people applied to join the organisation in the latest recruitment campaign.

He said this is in a “very competitive labour market” and said the scale of applications reflects the “trust” the community has in the Gardaí and the positive contribution it makes to society.

The monthly report said €3.6m more than budgeted for was spent on pay for the month of April.

It said that expenditure for the year to date is €30.7m, which is €2.1m in excess of the profiled budget.

A further €400,000 was also spent on overtime in the Garda College.

The report said the extra overtime was due to a number of events.

It said the budget holders are actively implementing “corrective measures” to ensure overtime is brought back over the coming months.

This will coincide with the visit next Tuesday and Wednesday of US President Donald Trump, which will involve compulsory overtime.

Since his appointment, last September, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the overtime bill had to be brought into line.

The report said budgetary constraints would “significantly impact” the delivery of the Garda building and refurbishment programme and the force’s ability to provide suitable accommodation to cater for the expansion of garda numbers.