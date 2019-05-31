‘He minded me’: Lavinia Kerwick pays tribute as Gerry Ryan is heard again on 2FM

Gerry Ryan

Gerry Ryan’s voice was heard on 2FM again as the station celebrated turning 40.

The Ryan Line was open once more in a special one-hour tribute to the presenter to mark the station’s 40th birthday.

Ryan died in 2010 aged 53 and had been one of the most prominent voices on 2FM from 1979 up until his death.

Rape survivor Lavinia Kerwick is one of the people to pay tribute to Ryan as the show went out on air.

Ms Kerwick was the first Irish rape victim to waive her anonymity and speak publicly.

She was instrumental in landmark changes in the law, including the introduction of victim impact statements

Lavinia Kerwick

She spoke on The Gerry Ryan Show about her court ordeal and the suspended sentence given to her attacker in 1993.

Responding to TV presenter Baz Ashmawy’s praise of today’s broadcast, Ms Kerwick tweeted: “Lovely hearing him again baz and how brilliant a broadcaster he was.”

She added: “He minded me baz [sic] always remember him bringing me to a Chinese restaurant and buying loads of food in the hope I would eat it.”

Ms Kerwick told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show earlier this year that “Gerry was the first person I told”.

She said he was “hugely compassionate” and he had “humanity and kindness”.

Ms Kerwick said she has never listened back to the interview saying: “I remember every word.”

Speaking at the publication of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s annual report last year, Ms Kerwick called for major changes in the way victims are treated in sexual offence trials.