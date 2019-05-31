Two in hospital after collision involving truck and bus on N7

Gardaí at the scene of the collision in Loughill this evening. Photo: Brendan Gleeson.

An investigation is underway after three women in their 70s were killed in a collision in Co Limerick.

Another elderly woman was seriously injured in the incident.

This two-car collision happened on the N69 just outside Loughill village on the Listowel side at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

A woman in her 70s who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car.

Two women who were in the second car, also in their 70s – the driver and a passenger – were also killed in the collision.

A third woman in the second car is being treated in University Hospital Limerick this morning for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Local Fine Gael councillor, John Sheahan, from Ballyguiltenane, Glin, said last night that the entire surrounding community was praying for all those caught up in the tragedy.

“We are in deep shock with the news that came from Loughill this evening and filtered through to us a little after 7pm,” Cllr Sheahan said.

“Our thoughts are with all the families involved.”