‘Satisfaction with life is quite poor’ among young smokers

There were severe delays on the N7 at rush hour earlier. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Two people were brought to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision on the N7 outbound in Dublin.

The incident involving a truck and bus happened on the N7 just after Newlands Cross yesterday evening at around 5.40pm.

The driver of the truck, a man in his late-30s and sole occupant of the vehicle, was brought to Tallaght University Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A number of people were travelling on the bus, but only one was taken to Tallaght hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver was uninjured.

Separately, three women in their 70s have died following a collision in Limerick.

This two-car collision happened on the N69 just outside Loughill village on the Listowel side at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.