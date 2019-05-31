Wallace wins last seat after nail-biting tenth count

DRAMATIC scenes at the count for Carlow LEA on Sunday evening, when outspoken People Before Profit candidate Adrienne Wallace secured her place for the first time on Carlow County Council.

A nerve-jangling final three counts saw her edge ahead of Fine Gael’s Wayne Fennell to fill the seventh and final seat in the tenth and final count.

“It’s amazing. I’m overwhelmed, excited … this has been a long time coming,” said an elated Ms Wallace. “We fought a long, hard battle, but the people of Carlow rallied behind us.”

Devastation, however, for former councillor Wayne Fennell of Fine Gael who, having lost his seat in 2014, faced the electorate again, only to meet further disappointment.

“I gave it absolutely everything … I fought the good fight, my family did everything,” said a tearful Mr Fennell.

But there was good news for his party colleagues Fergal Browne and Tom O’Neill, who were both elected. Cllr Browne secured 890 first preferences to take a seat on the second count, while Mr O’Neill polled 539 first preferences to be elected on the final count.

“To say I feel over the moon is an understatement,” said a delighted cllr O’Neill.

Cllr Browne described his re-election as a “big relief”, having significantly improved on his 2014 showing. Remembering his late father John, cllr Browne admitted he was emotional the night before the election. “He’d loved to have been here, but it was fantastic to have my mother here,” he added.

Independent John Cassin was also re-elected on the tenth count, adamant that his decision to leave Sinn Féin was borne out.

“I felt my decision was forced, but the right decision and I’m delighted that the people have put their trust in me again,” he said. “People in offices in Dublin looking at figures and making decisions … as they say, lies, lies and damn statistics”.

The election saw a phenomenal result for Fianna Fáil, receiving 48% of the vote, one of the party’s highest in the country.

Cllr Fintan Phelan topped the poll with 1,711 first preferences, with cllr Andrea Dalton also elected on the first count with 1,086. Cllr Ken Murnane completed the line-up for Fianna Fáil with 793 first preferences to be elected on the second count.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. To top the poll on my second time out is a fantastic achievement,” said an elated cllr Phelan.

A jubilant cllr Dalton said: “I did everything in my power to ensure a woman was elected to Carlow County Council … this is for the women of Carlow, Fianna Fáil and the people I work with,” she said.

Cllr Murnane promised to continue to work hard for the people of Carlow. “I’m glad to keep the seat and have the Murnane name continue in the council,” he said.

Labour and Sinn Féin will be disappointed. The latter’s Ciarán Dooley polled 241 first preferences, while Labour’s Kevin Byrne received just 145.

Aontú’s Mary Hande thanked the 310 who gave her their first preference vote to “a person new on the block from a new party”.

Independent Bernard Jennings polled 234 first preferences, causing quite a stir at the count centre on Saturday when he arrived from a matinee performance of Treasure Island dressed in the full regalia of pirate Captain Flint.