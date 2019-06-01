26-hectare solar farm three miles outside Kildare town rejected by An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a large solar farm in Kildare.

File photo.

The planning board claims the development would badly damage the area’s landscape.

BNRG Neoen Holdings Limited applied for permission for a solar farm covering 26 hectares about three miles from Kildare town.

The renewable energy project would have cost millions of euros.

Kildare County Council had refused planning permission, but the company appealed against it to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning appeals board upheld the decision.

It said the proposed development is located in a ‘special character area’ and would form a prominent and obtrusive feature.

The board concluded it would adversely impact on the character of the local setting.