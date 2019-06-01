Carlow ‘leading the way in tackling climate change’

CARLOW has made a start on tackling the issue of climate change, councillors were assured. Members were discussing a climate change adaptation strategy devised by the council, with councillors pointing out that the local authority was “leading the way in tackling the issue of climate change”.

Cllr Denis Foley, however, pointed out that we “need to be careful what we say to children”, criticising the ‘no meat on a Monday’ suggestion.

Cllr Andy Gladney pointed out that he had been to Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown earlier that day to see a project they have worked on involving protecting the environment, in particular bees and insects. “I do have an issue with forcing carbon tax on people. We do need to go the greener way, but putting €2 on a bag of coal – and then with the tax, €2.50 – on families who are cash-strapped is wrong,” said cllr Gladney.

Cllr Charlie Murphy accepted that fossil fuel usage would have to be curtailed in the future. “None of this can be done overnight; it is a long haul, but this is a start and Carlow has made that start,” he said.

Cllr Ken Murnane stated that of the 7,500 public lights in the county, following two-and-a-half years, the number that are more energy-efficient is now 5,111. “That’s a huge saving and a real impact on Carlow’s carbon footprint,” he said.

Cllr McDonald stated that everyone was “full of plans but short on action”. “You need a big building to hold all these plans … I hope no-one burns them – it would be bad for the environment.”

Cllr Michael Doran stated that members of the council had a big part to play and referenced the huge level of paperwork generated in creating the council agenda alone. “The place is packed with paper,” he complained.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue pointed out that only five councillors get the agenda emailed, with the rest receiving “bulky reports”.