Developers lodge applications to build accommodation for over 650 in Limerick and Galway

Saturday, June 01, 2019

Two development firms have lodged plans to build accommodation for more than 650 people in Limerick and Galway.

Revington Land Limited has submitted proposals to An Bord Pleanála for nearly 400 homes in Limerick city.

They comprise of 30 houses, 303 apartments and 64 student bed spaces.

The planning board is due to make a decision on the application by July 25.

In Galway, there are also plans for student accommodation for hundreds of people.

Montane Developments Limited has lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanála for 272 student bed spaces in Coolough Road, Terryland.

The planning board is due to make a decision on the application by the end of July.

