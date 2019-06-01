Gardaí appeal for information on crash between lorry and coach on Naas Road

Gardaí are appealing for information after a coach and a lorry collided in Dublin on Thursday.

The collision happened on the Naas Road (N7) Southbound, opposite the Green Isle Hotel on Thursday evening at around 5.30pm.

An articulated lorry and a coach carrying at least 20 passengers collided resulting in serious injury to the male driver, aged 50, of the lorry.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as non-life-threatening.

The 48-year-old man driving the coach and some of his passengers received minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was travelling on the N7 at the time of the collision or before it, to come forward with any information. They are also appealing to motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01- 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.