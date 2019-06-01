Gardaí treating serious hit-and-run in Co Louth as ‘deliberate act of endangerment’

Gardaí are investigating a serious hit-and-run road collision in Co Louth today.

The incident occurred at around 9.55am this morning at Barrack Street in Dundalk.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured and was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí are treating this as a deliberate act of endangerment.

They are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of, or on the driver of, a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111.

Anyone who can provide assistance is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.