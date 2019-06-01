Man, 20s, arrested over alleged death threat

Saturday, June 01, 2019

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Drogheda for allegedly threatening to kill a man last year.

The alleged threat was made against a man in his 30s on July 19, 2018.

The man was subsequently arrested in October 2018 and a file was then prepared for the DPP for direction.

He was arrested yesterday by gardaí in Drogheda and charged with one count of Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He appeared before the Criminal Justice Court in Dublin today and has been remanded in custody with consent to bail subject to strict conditions.

The case was adjourned until June 6 at Cloverhill District Court.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Belfast golf club evacuated after suspicious object found

Saturday, 01/06/19 - 4:35pm

26-hectare solar farm three miles outside Kildare town rejected by An Bord Pleanala

Saturday, 01/06/19 - 2:35pm

Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Saturday, 01/06/19 - 11:25am