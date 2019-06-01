Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Saturday, June 01, 2019

Update – 1.30pm: Peter Somers has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Man goes missing from his home in Co. Dublin

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are asking for help to find a man missing from his home.

Peter Somers.

Peter Somers, aged 51, went missing from his home in Shankill, Co. Dublin yesterday.

Peter is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black bomber style jacket, a black baseball cap, a brown jumper, black jeans and black shoes.

He left home driving his car which is a Blue VW Passat Estate registration number 07WH886.

Anyone with information on Peter or who may have seen him or his car is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire 01 – 6665000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

