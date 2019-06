A man in his 40s has been seriously injured after being shot in west Dublin.

The incident occurred this afternoon at around 5.20pm.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene on the Blakestown Road in Blanchardstown.

It is understood the man was shot in the stomach but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.