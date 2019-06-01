Outdoor classroom opens at Queen of the Universe NS

BAGENALSTOWN had a wonderful addition to its Tidy Towns development with the creation of a fantastic outdoor classroom and pollination beds at Queen of the Universe National School.

Through Heritage in Schools, author Caroline Busher delivered two days of biodiversity-inspired storytelling and creative writing workshops outside in the glorious sunshine to the whole school.

This marked the official opening of the outdoor classroom area, which is getting plenty of use since its recent creation. The opening provided an opportunity for the school to acknowledge and thank the many people who helped to make this wonderful project possible.

Local councillors Denis Foley, Andy Gladney, Tommy Kinsella, Arthur McDonald and Willie Quinn, who supported this project, were invited to the opening ceremony, where the eldest and youngest child from the school cut the ribbon. The councillors’ awareness of the All Ireland Pollination Plan was increased with some information and guides shared with them.

Also in attendance was John Murphy, who inspired the concept of having the outdoor learning area. John has been a catalyst for all of the biodiversity and gardening projects created in the school in recent years, including the sensory garden, raised beds, planting areas and the Nine Stones installation.

Paddy Gardiner from Bagenalstown Improvement Group also attended and was thanked for the enormous support the local Tidy Towns group gives to the school. This project required a lot of time and energy and the community cohesion evidenced throughout is a credit to all involved.

A special word of thanks goes to Michael Connolly of Leighlinbridge for providing the school with timber, which was used for seats and a storytelling chair. Billy Hughes and Luke Kelly deserve great thanks for getting these prepared for installation, which was done by Tús personnel. Séamus Geoghegan helped to finish the timber seats before the children could use them.

The Tús workers prepared the crucial pollination flower beds, incorporating extensive planting of perennials, guided by the All Ireland Pollinator Friendly Planting Code.

And every child in the school planted a bulb or plant into the new pollinator beds around the outdoor classroom, overseen by Deirdre Pender of Talamh Landscapes.

Perennial pollinator-friendly plants from Dunne’s nursery, Durrow and bulbs from Beechill Bulbs will be an amazing sight in the months ahead. These beds also include sensory planting to facilitate their use by all of the children.

Directed by the ‘How to’ guides from the National Biodiversity Centre and specifically using the guide ‘Develop a Pollinator Plan for your school’, Queen of the Universe has implemented many of the actions necessary to improve the local environment. As well as the outdoor classroom area, other actions implemented are using swatches to identify biodiversity, pollinator-friendly grass cutting, sowing additional wildflowers around the perimeter of the school, installing a soil bank and additional shelters for solitary bees, sowing a range of plants in the school garden and creating a living willow sculpture of a Clydesdale canal horse on the banks of the River Barrow.