Upgrading of water plants begins

Friday, May 31, 2019

IRISH Water is upgrading the wastewater treatment plants in Borris and Rathoe as part of a large-scale nationwide scheme to benefit communities and safeguard the environment.

The works are being carried out in partnership with Carlow County Council.
“Ensuring that the wastewater generated every day in our homes, schools and workplaces is treated in compliance with the EU and national wastewater treatment regulations and can be safely returned to the environment is a key priority for Irish Water,” said David Sharry, regional project lead.
“Works will begin in the coming months, once the final statutory approvals are in place, and are expected to be completed by 2021. As the majority of the works will be carried out within the plants, Irish Water will be able to minimise disruption to residents and businesses in the surrounding area.”
Irish Water is investing €400,000 in the works, which include upgrades to the inlet works, storm water management and sludge treatment and storage at the Borris and Rathoe plants.

By Suzanne Pender
