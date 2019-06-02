Anti-social problems at flats leased by council

CARLOW County Council, which is currently leasing a block of apartments in Bagenalstown, has scheduled a meeting with the owner for a “full and frank” discussion about ongoing problems at the complex.

Senior executive officer Josephine Kavanagh told councillors in the Bagenalstown Municipal District area that she had organised a meeting with the owner of the Manor House apartments to discuss the maintenance and the future of the building. Carlow County Council is leasing all the apartments in the complex, but there are ongoing problems such as anti-social behaviour and badly-maintained common areas, such as corridors and stairwells.

Cllr Andy Gladney said at the last municipal district meeting that one of the tenants, a young woman, was nervous about going into the stairway, as it was unlit. He continued that he had to buy a light bulb and install it himself to help the frightened tenant. “This is bad form; it’s not good enough. The council should look after their tenants,” said cllr Gladney.

Cllr Denis Foley expressed concern about the state of the Manor House pub and restaurant, which is adjacent to the apartments. It’s been long disused, has fallen into disrepair and is a staple item on the local municipal district’s agenda. It’s also owned by the people who own the apartment block.

“Can’t the council do anything about the Manor House? It’s filthy-looking and is a terrible eyesore in the town. Can’t the council contact the owners so that BIG, (Bagenalstown Improvement Group) can clean it up?” cllr Foley asked, adding that he had emailed the owners about it but didn’t get a reply.

Ms Kavanagh replied that she had a meeting set up with the owners of the property and that the council intended to have a “full and frank discussion” about its maintenance. “I do empathise with the tenants,” she said.

She also said that the property may come under new ownership and promised to keep the councillors updated on any further developments