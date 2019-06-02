Gardaí issue new road safety alert after two road deaths today

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to make alternative arrangements to get home if they are heading out tonight.

It follows eight deaths on Irish roads in the last week, including two fatal crashes in Kerry and Tipperary early this morning.

Gardaí issued a new alert this evening asking road users to take extra care for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The RSA is also reminding motorists of the potentially tragic consequences of drink driving.

They said: “If you’re tempted to have a drink tonight, make sure you have planned your journey home and that you’re not going to be putting lives at risk.”

Gardaí say members of their Roads Policing Unit will continue to target drink-driving tonight and tomorrow along with other killer behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts.