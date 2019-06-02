Lacey bows out after 30 years

CLLR Walter Lacey bade farewell to 30 years of local government at his last-ever council meeting. Describing his three decades in office as “an enormous experience”, he then wished all 17 of his council colleagues well in the local elections.

“Thanks again across the board to everyone in every capacity,” said cllr Lacey.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue also ended his term as council chair remarking that “just when you feel you have the hang of it, it’s May”.

He said that following his year in the chair, he saw clearly that as a county “we push about our weight” in every aspect – in sport, elected members and community groups.

The cathaoirleach thanked cllr Lacey for his service and wished all 17 members seeking retention of their seats good luck at the elections.

“Thank you all for your co-operation and support over the last five years since I was first elected,” he said, adding that advancing and supporting our county was behind everything that elected members do.