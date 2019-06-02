  • Home >
Man due in court on Monday following fatal hit and run in Swords

Sunday, June 02, 2019

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear before a sitting of the Dublin District Court on Monday, charged in connection to a fatal hit and run in Dublin.

The man, who was arrested on Friday, remains in Garda custody.

The collision between a HGV and a male pedestrian occurred on Friday at around 12:20am on the Swords Road, at the Collins Avenue Junction.

The pedestrian, 21-year-old Gerard Whyte, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said the HGV articulated tractor unit had been recovered and that a family liaison officer has been appointed.

