Met Éireann issues Status Yellow wind warning for two counties

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo this afternoon.

Gusts of up to 100km/hr are expected in parts of the west coast.

Met Éireann said that the average wind speed will be between 55km/hr and 60km/hr.

The warning stands from 2pm until 7pm this evening, when the winds will ease.

The rest of the country will see some sunny spells today, the best of them in the east and southeast.

However, there will be showers, most of them in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster while it will be mainly dry elsewhere, with clear spells.