Parties joined in condemnation after ‘viable’ bomb found under police officer’s car

The SDLP and DUP have both joined in condemnation of an attack on the life of a Police Officer in Belfast.

It is after a bomb was found beneath a car yesterday afternoon.

Army experts later confirmed it was a viable device.

Dissident republicans are being blamed for planting the device beneath a serving police officer’s car at Shandon Park Golf Club in East Belfast yesterday.

A robot helped dismantle it.

A tournament being held at the golf club was cancelled and at least 70 people evacuated.

The course is close to the headquarters of the PSNI.

The PSNI says it is very fortunate it was detected before it exploded, and that no-one was killed or seriously injured.

Club member Alan Paterson said an individual leaving the course noticed something under the car.

Someone immediately informed police and club members.

He added: “Within several minutes the police arrived and identified the object and said that they felt it was viable and that they should immediately evacuate the clubhouse and surrounding area, and also get everybody else off the golf course.

“It is very disappointing that things have been disrupted.

“We are delighted that if it was a viable device the person concerned was not injured or worse, so that is a big plus for everybody.

“We are a very mixed club. It is east Belfast, yes, but it is a mixed club and this sort of thing should not happen – it just should not happen.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood is among those condemning the attack, saying there is ‘nothing patriotic about planting bombs under Irish police officers’ cars.

DUP East Belfast MLA and Policing Board member Joanne Bunting says it is regrettable there are still those who wish to take us back to the dark days, adding that the people of East Belfast are stronger than that.

– additional reporting by Press Association