Tullow bowls tournament was another huge success

COMPETITORS from 32 active retirement and bowls clubs recently made their way to Mount Wolseley Hotel in Tullow for the annual South East Cup and Rathwood Shield tournaments.

The event was hosted by Tullow Active Retirement Association.

Taking over the reins from Jim McCormack, Marian Doyle did an excellent job as chief organisers, ensuring that no stone was left unturned so that everything ran smoothly.

After three day of competitive bowling, the St Paul’s team from Waterford achieved a clean sweep of the silverware, taking home both cup and shield.

Their victory was very much celebrated, as this is the first time that the same club has won both events. A team from Aughrim in Co Wicklow filled the runners-up spot in the South East Cup, while Bennekerry Bowls Club was pipped at the post in the shield.

Once again, this sporting and social event was hailed a huge success by all of the competitors who took part.