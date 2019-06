Drivers call for single taxi stand at Dublin Airport

Taxi drivers are calling for a single taxi stand at Dublin Airport.

At present, each terminal has its own taxi stand, but they are calling for just one to serve both terminals.

About 1,400 taxi-permit holders have access to the airport, but they say they’re sometimes sent to the wrong taxi stand.

David McGuinness, the chairman of the Tiomanai Tacsa√≠ na h√Čireann organisation, says they believed they’d already come to a solution with the DAA.

“Shortly after Terminal 2 opened and was operational, the taxi industry had looked for a single taxi stand to be operated to cover both terminals or a road connected Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 for the taxis,” he said.

“Currently, if taxis had to be moved from one terminal to Terminal 2, they would nearly have to exit the airport to come back around.”