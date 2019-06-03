Coastguard helps stranded pair cut off by high tides in Waterford

The coastguard was called to assist two people who were cut off by high tides at Kilfarrasy in Waterford this evening.

Rescue helicopter 117 was out on an exercise but could not reach the stranded pair.

The coastguard received a call shortly after 6pm and had reached them eight minutes later.

They were brought to a local beach and no medical assistance was required.

Roger Sweeney from Water Safety Ireland says a new moon is influencing tides.

“For the couple of days before and after the new moon you’ll have these higher tides, but you’ll also have an equal and opposite low tide,” he said.

“If you’re walking the beach with family and friends, a lot of people are often tempted to go a little further out because of this, the effect of the new moon will create these areas that people wouldn’t normally be able to get to. There would be more exposed coastline.”